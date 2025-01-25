Justice Prevails: Conspirator in Mumbai Attacks Faces Extradition
The U.S. Supreme Court's decision to deny Tahawwur Hussain Rana's petition paves the way for his extradition to India, where victims of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks demand justice. Rana, convicted of providing support to terrorism, faces new charges in India amid calls for swift punishment.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, the United States Supreme Court has denied the petition of Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a key figure in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, clearing the path for his extradition to India. This decision has been met with satisfaction by victims of the attack, including Devika Natwarlal Rotawan, who called for swift punishment.
Rotawan, who has been a vocal advocate for justice, expressed her happiness over the extradition order. She emphasized the importance of gathering crucial information from Rana once he is brought to India and reiterated her call for capital punishment, stating, "Such terrorists should be hanged."
The victims' families, including Rotawan's father, voiced similar sentiments, demanding peace through justice. Meanwhile, legal challenges continue as the extradition order follows years of legal battles, with Rana facing multiple charges, including conspiracy and providing support to Lashkar-e-Taiba.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Crackdown in Mersin: Pro-Kurdish Mayor Detained Amid Terrorism Probe
Heightened Security in Doda: Combating Terrorism Ahead of Republic Day
From Terrorism to Tourism: Transformation in Jammu and Kashmir
Indian Army Chief Labels Pakistan Terrorism Epicenter at Press Conference
Pakistan Army's Success Against Terrorism: A United Stand