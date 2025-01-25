Justice Prevails: Conspirator in Mumbai Attacks Faces Extradition

In a significant development, the United States Supreme Court has denied the petition of Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a key figure in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, clearing the path for his extradition to India. This decision has been met with satisfaction by victims of the attack, including Devika Natwarlal Rotawan, who called for swift punishment.

Rotawan, who has been a vocal advocate for justice, expressed her happiness over the extradition order. She emphasized the importance of gathering crucial information from Rana once he is brought to India and reiterated her call for capital punishment, stating, "Such terrorists should be hanged."

The victims' families, including Rotawan's father, voiced similar sentiments, demanding peace through justice. Meanwhile, legal challenges continue as the extradition order follows years of legal battles, with Rana facing multiple charges, including conspiracy and providing support to Lashkar-e-Taiba.

(With inputs from agencies.)