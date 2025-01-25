Left Menu

Youthful Harmony: School Bands Shine at Republic Day Parade 2025

For the first time, school bands from PM SHRI KGBV Patamda, Jharkhand, Govt. Sr. Sec School West Point, Gangtok, Sikkim, and PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 2 Belagavi Cantonment, Karnataka, will perform at the Republic Day Parade. The initiative highlights holistic education and inspires national pride.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 16:26 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 16:26 IST
Youthful Harmony: School Bands Shine at Republic Day Parade 2025
Visual from Republic Day Parade rehearsal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a historic first, three bands from government schools are set to perform at India's Republic Day Parade on January 26, 2025, in a bid to showcase young talent. According to the Ministry of Education, the band from PM SHRI KGBV Patamda, Jharkhand, will join the Army band near the Presidential dais, while bands from Govt. Sr. Sec School West Point, Gangtok, Sikkim, and PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 2 Belagavi Cantonment, Karnataka, are scheduled to perform at Vijay Chowk. These performances are part of the Grand Finale of the National School Band Competition 6.0 at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi, featuring 16 teams from across the nation.

The Ministry of Education praised the Pipe Band Girls Team from PM SHRI Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) Patamda, East Singhbhum, Jharkhand, highlighting their inspiring journey. Originating from underprivileged backgrounds, the 25-member team secured its place by winning the state-level competition in Ranchi. For most of these girls, the event marks their first trip to Delhi, made possible under the guidance of instructors from the Sikh Regiment and Punjab Regiment.

The Brass Band Girls Team from Govt West Point Sr. Secondary School, Gangtok, Sikkim, has notched up numerous accolades at state, zonal, and national levels, recently crowned as Eastern Region Champions. Meanwhile, the boys' team from PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 2 Belagavi Cantonment, consisting of students with familial ties to the Indian Army, received training from the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre (MLIRC).

This initiative, part of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, is a whole-of-government approach aiming for holistic education. With support from Army Regimental Centres, it aims to train school bands, promoting patriotism, discipline, and musical prowess. The centrally sponsored Samagra Shiksha scheme offers financial backing to States/UTs for organizing band competitions, enriching students' educational experiences and fostering unity across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI deliver accurate judicial predictions?

Are AI models secretly using your images?

Securing the AI future: Why infrastructure is key to safer agents

No more stereotypes? New AI tech promises fairer conversation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025