Youthful Harmony: School Bands Shine at Republic Day Parade 2025

In a historic first, three bands from government schools are set to perform at India's Republic Day Parade on January 26, 2025, in a bid to showcase young talent. According to the Ministry of Education, the band from PM SHRI KGBV Patamda, Jharkhand, will join the Army band near the Presidential dais, while bands from Govt. Sr. Sec School West Point, Gangtok, Sikkim, and PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 2 Belagavi Cantonment, Karnataka, are scheduled to perform at Vijay Chowk. These performances are part of the Grand Finale of the National School Band Competition 6.0 at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi, featuring 16 teams from across the nation.

The Ministry of Education praised the Pipe Band Girls Team from PM SHRI Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) Patamda, East Singhbhum, Jharkhand, highlighting their inspiring journey. Originating from underprivileged backgrounds, the 25-member team secured its place by winning the state-level competition in Ranchi. For most of these girls, the event marks their first trip to Delhi, made possible under the guidance of instructors from the Sikh Regiment and Punjab Regiment.

The Brass Band Girls Team from Govt West Point Sr. Secondary School, Gangtok, Sikkim, has notched up numerous accolades at state, zonal, and national levels, recently crowned as Eastern Region Champions. Meanwhile, the boys' team from PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 2 Belagavi Cantonment, consisting of students with familial ties to the Indian Army, received training from the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre (MLIRC).

This initiative, part of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, is a whole-of-government approach aiming for holistic education. With support from Army Regimental Centres, it aims to train school bands, promoting patriotism, discipline, and musical prowess. The centrally sponsored Samagra Shiksha scheme offers financial backing to States/UTs for organizing band competitions, enriching students' educational experiences and fostering unity across India.

