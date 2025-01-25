Left Menu

Tragic Love Affair: Poisonous Outcome in Ujjain

In Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, two individuals lost their lives and another was hospitalized after consuming a toxic substance. The tragic incident, linked to a love affair's complications, was recorded and shared on social media. The victims included Arun Suryavanshi and his relatives. Authorities are investigating the situation.

Updated: 25-01-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 18:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, as two men died and a third was hospitalized after ingesting a poisonous substance, according to police statements on Saturday.

Victims Arun Suryavanshi, his brother-in-law Bunty, and nephew Ram Prasad documented their fatal decision in a video posted on Instagram. The event occurred under a bridge in Chimanganj on Friday. Authorities revealed that the individuals returned home post-consumption, and were subsequently rushed to the hospital where Suryavanshi and Prasad were declared dead while Bunty remains in critical care.

Initial investigations suggest the motive was related to a love affair involving Suryavanshi, who had been in legal trouble earlier that day. His family acknowledges the presence of personal issues but refrains from further details. Suryavanshi's brother Vinod cites strained marital relationships as a contributing factor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

