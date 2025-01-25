Tragic Love Affair: Poisonous Outcome in Ujjain

A tragic incident unfolded in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, as two men died and a third was hospitalized after ingesting a poisonous substance, according to police statements on Saturday.

Victims Arun Suryavanshi, his brother-in-law Bunty, and nephew Ram Prasad documented their fatal decision in a video posted on Instagram. The event occurred under a bridge in Chimanganj on Friday. Authorities revealed that the individuals returned home post-consumption, and were subsequently rushed to the hospital where Suryavanshi and Prasad were declared dead while Bunty remains in critical care.

Initial investigations suggest the motive was related to a love affair involving Suryavanshi, who had been in legal trouble earlier that day. His family acknowledges the presence of personal issues but refrains from further details. Suryavanshi's brother Vinod cites strained marital relationships as a contributing factor.

