Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami's Republic Day Message: Aspiration and Progress

On the eve of Republic Day, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami extended his wishes to the residents of the state. In his message, he paid tribute to the freedom fighters, Constitution drafters, and statehood activists. Dhami emphasized, 'Republic Day not only reminds us of our freedom fighters' sacrifices but also motivates us to fulfill patriot dreams and remain committed to democratic ideals of justice, freedom, equality, and brotherhood.'

Highlighting his state's dedication to development, the Chief Minister stated that the Uttarakhand government is determined to make Devbhoomi the leading state in India, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a developed nation by 2047. 'The Prime Minister's declaration of the third decade of this century as Uttarakhand's decade has invigorated our people. Significant support from the Central Government is driving the state's progress,' Dhami asserted.

Dhami also revealed plans to implement the Uniform Civil Code, making Uttarakhand the first state to do so. 'This step aligns with preserving the cultural identity of Devbhoomi,' he noted. Furthermore, Uttarakhand's hosting of the National Games is expected to enhance opportunities in sports. Efforts are underway to create an investor-friendly climate, boost employment, and strengthen religious and general tourism, including initiatives like the Char Dham Yatra and Manaskhand Mandir Mala Mission. In recent years, tough but necessary decisions, including anti-corruption measures and women's reservations in jobs, have been prioritized, he added.

Dhami called on Uttarakhand's citizens to contribute to PM Modi's vision for India, underscoring the principles of simplification, solution, redressal, and public satisfaction. As the state celebrates its Silver Jubilee, he urged everyone to commit to the 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' campaign, aiming for a developed Uttarakhand and supporting 'Atmanirbhar Bharat.'

