Assam Rifles Clamp Down on Smuggling with Major Contraband Seizures

Assam Rifles seized heroin worth Rs 75.60 lakh and apprehended an individual in Mizoram's Champhai district. In a separate operation, they recovered foreign cigarettes valued at Rs 3.38 crore. Both consignments were handed to the police for further legal actions, highlighting ongoing smuggling challenges in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 23:39 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 23:39 IST
Representative Image (Photo/X @official_dgar). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive action against smuggling activities, Assam Rifles successfully seized heroin worth Rs 75.60 lakh from the General Area of Zokhawthar in the Champhai district. The operation also led to the arrest of an individual identified as Lalawmpuia, 28, with a scooty and a mobile phone being confiscated during the crackdown.

The apprehended individual, along with the seized contraband and vehicle, was handed over to the Zokhawthar Police Department for impending legal proceedings. In a separate coordinated operation with Mizoram's Hnahthial Police, Assam Rifles recovered foreign origin cigarettes valued at Rs 3.38 crore in Tuichang Bridge, Lawngtlai district, further intensifying the crackdown on smuggling networks.

The joint operation resulted in the arrest of a Champhai resident, and the consignment was duly transferred to local authorities in Hnahthial for further action. As the 'Sentinels of the Northeast,' Assam Rifles are redoubling their efforts to dismantle smuggling rings in Mizoram, reflecting the state's pressing concern over rampant contraband activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

