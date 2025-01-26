India Celebrates 76th Republic Day with a Grand Parade in Delhi
On India's 76th Republic Day, BJP President JP Nadda hoisted the national flag in Delhi, honoring tradition and inviting citizens to contribute to a developed Bharat. Key highlights included a joint tri-services tableau and Indonesia's President as a guest, showcasing India's military might and cultural richness.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister and BJP President JP Nadda unfurled the national flag at the party headquarters in Delhi during the 76th Republic Day celebrations. In a message to the nation, Nadda commemorated constitution makers, freedom fighters, and soldiers, urging citizens to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a developed India.
President Droupadi Murmu will lead the national celebrations, with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto attending as the Chief Guest. A tri-services tableau themed 'Shashakt aur Surakshit Bharat' will be a highlight of the parade, showcasing joint operations among Indian armed forces.
The parade at Kartavya Path features performances by around 10,000 Special Guests contributing to India's development, and a segment from the Indonesian Military Academy. The ceremony, commencing with PM Modi's tribute at the National War Memorial, emphasizes India's unity and heritage amid a remarkable display of military and cultural spectacle.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Amit Shah's Scathing Critique: AAP's 'Costly Lavishness' vs. BJP's 'Manifesto of Relief'
CAG Report Unveils Corruption Allegations in Delhi's Excise Policy
RPI (Athawale) Joins Delhi Election Race Amidst OBC Controversy
Kejriwal Accuses BJP of Electoral Fraud Amidst Delhi Election Controversy
BJP Accuses Kejriwal as 'Kingpin' in Delhi Liquor Scam