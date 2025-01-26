Left Menu

India Celebrates 76th Republic Day with a Grand Parade in Delhi

On India's 76th Republic Day, BJP President JP Nadda hoisted the national flag in Delhi, honoring tradition and inviting citizens to contribute to a developed Bharat. Key highlights included a joint tri-services tableau and Indonesia's President as a guest, showcasing India's military might and cultural richness.

Updated: 26-01-2025 11:01 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 11:01 IST
India Celebrates 76th Republic Day with a Grand Parade in Delhi
Bharatiya Janata Party National President JP Nadda . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister and BJP President JP Nadda unfurled the national flag at the party headquarters in Delhi during the 76th Republic Day celebrations. In a message to the nation, Nadda commemorated constitution makers, freedom fighters, and soldiers, urging citizens to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a developed India.

President Droupadi Murmu will lead the national celebrations, with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto attending as the Chief Guest. A tri-services tableau themed 'Shashakt aur Surakshit Bharat' will be a highlight of the parade, showcasing joint operations among Indian armed forces.

The parade at Kartavya Path features performances by around 10,000 Special Guests contributing to India's development, and a segment from the Indonesian Military Academy. The ceremony, commencing with PM Modi's tribute at the National War Memorial, emphasizes India's unity and heritage amid a remarkable display of military and cultural spectacle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

