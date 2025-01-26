India Celebrates 76th Republic Day with Patriotic Fervor and Grand Parade

On the auspicious occasion of the 76th Republic Day, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat led the celebrations by unfurling the national flag in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra. Simultaneously, Rajesh Loya, RSS' Nagpur Mahanagar Sanghchalak, hoisted the tricolor at the RSS Headquarters in Nagpur.

Across the nation, citizens commemorated the day with patriotic fervor, adorned in tricolors, engaging in cultural performances, and uniting under the spirit of democracy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his greetings, urging the nation to uphold constitutional ideals and work towards a prosperous India. In Srinagar's Lal Chowk, jubilant crowds celebrated with dance and cheer.

The grand parade at Kartavya Path in the capital showcased the country's cultural and military dynamism. President Droupadi Murmu led the ceremony, with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto as the chief guest. The event featured a unique tri-services tableau, symbolizing armed forces' integration. Around 10,000 distinguished guests attended, reflecting a commitment to 'Jan Bhagidari' in national events.

(With inputs from agencies.)