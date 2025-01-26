Left Menu

India's 76th Republic Day: A Celebration of Constitutional Values and Unity

As India marks its 76th Republic Day, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge underscores the need for constitutional protection amid vibrant celebrations nationwide. Highlighting contributions of key figures like Dr Ambedkar and Nehru, Kharge criticizes disrespect towards constitutional values, emphasizing national unity and recognizing contributors at the grand parade in the capital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-01-2025 11:36 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 11:36 IST
Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge unfurls the national flag (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
On the occasion of India's 76th Republic Day, Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge stressed the critical importance of safeguarding the Constitution and adhering to its principles. Unfurling the national flag in Bengaluru alongside Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Kharge underscored the Constitution's role in earning India respect globally.

Kharge attributed India's recognition to the values enshrined in the Constitution, acknowledging the contributions of the Congress Party, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, and Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru in maintaining the nation's independence. He pointedly criticized Union Home Minister Amit Shah for disrespecting constitutional ideals, warning of the economic decline as India slips to the fifth position globally.

As part of the nationwide celebrations, President Droupadi Murmu led the vibrant parade in the national capital, with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto as the Chief Guest. Highlighting the spirit of unity, a tri-services tableau celebrated military integration under "Shashakt aur Surakshit Bharat," while Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to fallen heroes at the National War Memorial.

(With inputs from agencies.)

