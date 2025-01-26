Indian Army's Dynamic Display of Indigenously Crafted Defense Technology at Kartavya Path

At the 76th Republic Day Parade along Kartavya Path in New Delhi, the Indian Army exhibited its advanced and indigenous defense technologies, emphasizing its strategic capabilities. Leading the spotlight was the BrahMos missile from the 344 Missile Regiment, orchestrated by Captain Suraj Singh, revered for its high-precision and long-range assault capability.

The parade also underscored the Pinaka Multi Launcher Rocket System, reflecting India's progress in self-reliant defense production. Lieutenant Tushar Tomar commanded the showcase, highlighting Pinaka's formidable destructive potential. Notably, the 301 Rocket Regiment, established in 1959, was a cornerstone of this event, acclaimed for its valor and contributions to pivotal operations.

Further, the BM-21 Agnibaan, a 122 mm Multi Barrel Rocket Launcher from the 213 Rocket Regiment, attested to India's artillery prowess, celebrated for its strategic high-altitude performance. The parade's strength was complemented by the presence of Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, emphasizing international camaraderie as India marks 75 years of its Constitution.

(With inputs from agencies.)