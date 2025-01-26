India Celebrates 76th Republic Day with Cultural Splendor and Innovation
India's 76th Republic Day was marked by vibrant tableaux showcasing the country's cultural diversity and urban innovation. Highlights included West Bengal's heritage, Chandigarh's modern advancements, and Haryana's tribute to sports and empowerment. The event celebrated unity and progress under the theme 'Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas'.
- Country:
- India
India's 76th Republic Day unfolded with grandeur and national pride as vibrant celebrations took place along the iconic Kartavya Path. The event was transformed into a vivid display of color and culture.
West Bengal's tableau highlighted the state's rich cultural heritage, featuring iconic Bishnupur terracotta temples and traditional art forms such as the Chhau dance and Baul songs. Efforts to preserve and promote these folk traditions were showcased through financial support, training, and international cultural exchanges.
Chandigarh's tableau celebrated the city's unique blend of tradition and modernity, with landmarks like Nek Chand's Rock Garden and India's largest floating solar panels at Dhanas Lake. The tableau depicted the city's commitment to sustainability and innovation.
Haryana's tableau featured a diverse range of cultural and historical references, including depictions of Kurukshetra and traditional crafts alongside efforts in technological innovation and women's empowerment. These tableaux exemplified India's diverse strengths and commitment to a bright future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Haryana's Bold Move: Inter-State Secretariat Established to Combat Drug Trafficking
Infosys Prize 2024: Beacon of Scientific Excellence and Innovation
Hooda Urges Immediate Relief for Rain-Hit Haryana Farmers
Technological Innovations Shine at CES 2025
JVC Re-Enters Indian Market with Smart QLED TVs: A New Era of Innovation