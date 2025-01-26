Left Menu

Historic Flag Unfurling Marks New Era in Tumalpaad

In a significant sign of peace in Chhattisgarh's Sukma region, the Indian flag was unfurled in Tumalpaad for the first time on the 76th Republic Day. Led by CRPF Commandant Himanshu Pandey, the event marked a milestone in the journey towards stability in an area once plagued by Naxalism.

Visuals from Tumalpaad. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a historic turn of events, the Indian tricolor was raised in Tumalpaad for the first time, marking the 76th Republic Day celebrations. Once a Naxal stronghold in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, the flag unfurling symbolizes newfound peace and normalcy, achieved under the guidance of Himanshu Pandey, Commandant of the 74th CRPF Battalion.

This remarkable event underscores the progress and stabilization efforts initiated by security forces, involving active participation from local villagers. The ceremony, coupled with educational outreach on Republic Day by Commandant Pandey, signifies a positive shift in an area formerly dominated by insurgent activities.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai highlighted the importance of Republic Day in fostering unity and upholding the Constitution. Emphasizing ongoing government efforts for societal growth, Sai called for public involvement to materialize a 'Developed India--Developed Chhattisgarh', in alignment with constitutional principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

