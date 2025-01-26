Manikrao Kokate Defends Re 1 Crop Insurance Amidst Criticism

Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate reiterated on Sunday that the Re 1 crop insurance scheme will persist, despite recommendations for its termination. This stance comes in response to public criticism and allegations of irregularities.

Speaking in Nandurbar, Kokate assured that though modifications will be implemented, the scheme—established in 2023 by then-Finance Minister Devendra Fadnavis—will maintain its original goal of providing financial protection to farmers at minimal cost.

The scheme, initially challenged by over four lakh fraudulent applications, faced scrutiny, yet Kokate dismissed notions of corruption, highlighting its benefit to farmers and ongoing compensations for losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)