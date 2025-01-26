Unity and Pride Shine at 76th Republic Day Celebrations in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir's 76th Republic Day celebrations were marked by a significant event as Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary raised the national flag at Srinagar's Bakshi Stadium. Choudhary expressed his pride and gratitude towards Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for the honor.

While unfurling the tricolor, the Deputy CM reiterated the demand for full statehood and the continued pursuit of special status for Jammu and Kashmir. Citizens across India celebrated with patriotic enthusiasm, engaging in cultural festivities symbolizing unity and national pride.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed Republic Day greetings, reflecting on 75 years of India's republic status, and acknowledging the architects of the Constitution. President Droupadi Murmu officiated at Kartavya Path with a 21-gun salute, while Indonesia's Prabowo Subianto participated as the chief guest, highlighting the theme of 'Jan Bhagidari' or people's participation.

