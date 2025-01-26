Left Menu

BJP's Trivedi Praises US Court's Ruling Amidst Delhi Polls

BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi commended the US Supreme Court's decision to extradite Tahwwar Rana to India, linking it to India's security and diplomacy. He criticized the Aam Aadmi Party for alleged connections with NGOs aiding terrorist suspects during the Delhi Assembly elections campaign, asserting BJP's firm stance against terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-01-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 18:43 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party, MP SundhanshuTrivedi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bharatiya Janata Party MP Sudhanshu Trivedi recently applauded the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to extradite Tahwwar Rana, implicated in the 2008 Mumbai attacks, to India. He underscored the significance of this move as a testament to India's security and prestige on the international stage.

Trivedi attributed the ruling to the Modi government's rigorous stance on terrorism and effective diplomacy, which he claimed, have strengthened India's global position. He emphasized the relief this decision brings to all Indians, particularly the victims' families of the 2008 attack.

During the Delhi Assembly election campaign, Trivedi criticized opposition parties, especially the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), accusing them of affiliating with NGOs purportedly sympathetic to terrorist suspects. He implicated AAP's CM Atishi's family for signing a mercy petition for Afzal Guru, highlighting a rift in political approaches to terrorism.

The BJP leader stressed that, under Prime Minister Modi, the party remains unwavering in its fight against terrorism, contrasting sharply with AAP's alleged leniency. On the 75th Republic Day, he congratulated the citizens of India, reaffirming the BJP's commitment to national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

