Davos Discussions: World Leaders On Regional Peace, Deregulation & AI Future

World leaders and business executives concluded their time in Davos, Switzerland, analyzing discussions heavily influenced by the return of Donald Trump as U.S. President.

The Middle East saw genuine discussions on peace, with expectations that Trump could influence an Israeli-Palestinian resolution. Meanwhile, Iran presented an openness to renegotiate its nuclear deal, declaring no intention to develop nuclear weapons.

In finance, U.S. deregulation was expected to prompt industry consolidation, while the energy landscape faced shifts due to Trump's policies, including U.S. withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement. Technological innovations focused on AI and infrastructure needs provoked calls for policy adaptations to maintain a competitive edge.

