Madhya Pradesh CM Advocates Buddhist Path for Global Peace

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav emphasizes the need for global peace through Buddha’s teachings, advocating wisdom and non-violence over conflict. Speaking at the International Buddhist Festival, Yadav highlighted social development, ongoing government initiatives, and the promotion of Buddhist knowledge internationally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 10:07 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 10:07 IST
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan at 9th International Buddhist Festival. (Photo: @DrMohanYadav51). Image Credit: ANI
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav delivered a compelling message of peace, urging the world to embrace the wisdom and non-violence advocated by Lord Buddha instead of resorting to war. Addressing the 9th International Buddhist Festival in Bhopal, he declared the Buddha's teachings as the true path to achieving global harmony and brotherhood.

During the festival, Yadav presented the prestigious International Buddha Peace Award to select dignitaries and released a commemorative souvenir. He reiterated the government's commitment to fostering social development along Buddhist principles, promising the transformation of the Chuna Bhatti area into a permanent sacred Buddhist site.

Yadav vowed to create an egalitarian society by implementing the ideals of Mahatma Gautam Buddha and Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, with initiatives like establishing a world-class Buddhist Knowledge Studies University in Sanchi. The event underscored India's dedication to peace, featuring contributions from international Buddhist scholars and followers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

