Fog Disrupts Rail and Air Services in Northern India

Dense fog in northern India has severely disrupted rail and air services, with over 15 trains running late. Authorities have implemented safety measures amid adverse weather conditions. Delhi's air quality remains in the 'poor' category, with forecasts of continued foggy weather for the coming days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 11:00 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 11:00 IST
Representational Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rail services across northern India experienced significant delays due to persistent fog and low visibility, affecting over 15 trains as of Monday morning. The region has been grappling with inclement weather conditions for several days, primarily dense fog that has hampered rail operations.

The Railways reported notable delays, with the Patalkot Express (14623) running 437 minutes late and the Unchahar Express (14217) delayed by 380 minutes. Other affected trains include the Kaifiyat Express (12225) and Mahabodhi Express (12397), delayed by 158 and 148 minutes, respectively. Additional delays were recorded for several others, such as the S Kranti Superfast Express and Shramjeevi Express.

In response, railway officials have put extra safety measures in place, advising passengers to verify train timings before departing for stations. Meanwhile, Delhi's minimum temperature was 7.8 degrees Celsius, with a noticeable fog blanket enveloping the city. Fog also affected flights at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, and the air quality on January 26 was categorized as 'poor' with an AQI of 216. The India Meteorological Department forecasts ongoing fog for the next five days with temperatures between 7-11 degrees Celsius.

(With inputs from agencies.)

