Delhi Heat Wave Alert: Rising Temperatures and Moderate Air Quality

Delhi experiences soaring temperatures, recording a high of 35.7°C, exceeding the seasonal average. The India Meteorological Department predicts a heatwave, with temperatures climbing near 42°C over the coming days. Meanwhile, air quality remains moderate at an AQI of 161, posing potential health concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 18:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi faced unusually high temperatures on Saturday, with the mercury hitting 35.7 degrees Celsius, surpassing the normal figures for this time of year, as reported by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The city's minimum temperature recorded was 19.5 degrees Celsius, slightly higher than the average. Humidity, measured at 8.30 am, was pegged at 47 percent.

The IMD has issued a forecast of clear skies with an impending heatwave for Sunday, predicting highs of 39 degrees Celsius. The next few days could see temperatures skyrocketing to 42 degrees Celsius. Despite the heat, Saturday's air quality remained in the 'moderate' range, with an AQI of 161, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

(With inputs from agencies.)

