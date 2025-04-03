Left Menu

Kathmandu Valley's Air Quality Crisis: A Pre-Monsoon Peril

The Kathmandu Valley faces hazardous air quality levels, with ICIMOD reporting 75 days of unhealthy air in three months. Forest fires, drought, and stagnating pollution worsen the situation. The Nepal government records alarming AQI levels, urging vulnerable groups to take protective measures against respiratory ailments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 03-04-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 20:40 IST
Kathmandu Valley's Air Quality Crisis: A Pre-Monsoon Peril
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

The Kathmandu Valley is grappling with hazardous air quality conditions, according to a recent analysis by ICIMOD. This year, high pollution levels persist in Nepal, with inhabitants enduring 75 unhealthy air days over the past three months. Consequently, Kathmandu is now ranked among the world's most polluted cities.

ICIMOD experts attribute the alarming spike in pollution primarily to pre-monsoon forest fires in Nepal's western regions, where moderate to extreme drought conditions prevail. The Nepal government's Air Quality Monitoring dashboard recently recorded 24-hour AQI levels of 365 in Bhaktapur, with similarly high numbers across other areas in the valley.

Sagar Adhikari, an Air Pollution Analyst at ICIMOD, points to the combination of dry conditions, forest fires, and current meteorological patterns as factors exacerbating pollution stagnation over the valley. ICIMOD warns of the health risks posed by pollution, urging vulnerable groups to remain indoors when possible, wear protective masks, and avoid highly polluted areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025