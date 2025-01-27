Defamation Battle: Sandeep Dikshit vs AAP Leaders in Court

The Rouse Avenue court has slated a defamation case for pre-cognizance discussions involving Delhi's Chief Minister Atishi and AAP MLA Sanjay Singh. This legal move follows a complaint from former Congress MP Sandeep Dikshit, who contests against AAP's Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Paras Dalal set February 6 for further proceedings. Advocate Rajat Bhardwaj, representing the accused AAP leaders, acknowledged receipt of the complaint but cited illegible pages. The court instructed Dikshit's legal team to provide clearer copies.

Dikshit's counsel hinted at withdrawing charges if offending statements are retracted. Earlier, on January 16, the court notified Atishi and Singh of the defamation claim, stemming from a December press conference allegedly defaming Dikshit and the Congress party without evidence.

The complaint accuses the AAP leaders of claiming Dikshit accepted funds from the BJP and orchestrated a conspiracy to harm AAP's electoral prospects. Atishi purportedly amplified these claims via her social media, attracting widespread attention, further complicating the legal tussle.

Despite legal notices sent in early January 2025, the contentious social media content remains accessible, fanning the dispute's flames as the Delhi assembly race intensifies. ANI reports that the allegations, if proven, could result in defamation penalties under BNS, 2023 statutes.

(With inputs from agencies.)