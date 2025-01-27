Left Menu

Historic Dharam Sansad at Mahakumbh: A Push for Sanatana Board

Indian actor Suniel Shetty and BJP MP Hema Malini urged attendees to participate in the Dharam Sansad at the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, aiming to establish a Sanatana Board for temple protection. This gathering, led by spiritual leader Devkinandan Thakurji Maharaj, seeks to secure the welfare of Sanatana Dharma.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 12:45 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 12:45 IST
Actor Suniel Shetty (Photo/ Vishwa Shanti Sewa Charitable Trust). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant cultural call-to-action, Indian film actor Suniel Shetty has urged Hindu devotees to take part in the Dharma Sansad at the ongoing Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The event, led by spiritual figure and Bhagwat Katha orator Devkinandan Thakurji Maharaj, aims to advocate for a Sanatana Board to oversee the safeguarding of Hindu temples, gurukuls, and gaushalas.

Highlighting the event's importance, Shetty described the moment as historic, encouraging millions to unite in devotion to Sanatana Dharma. The gathering, set for January 27, will campaign for the Sanatana Board's establishment, a movement supported by BJP MP Hema Malini, who emphasized the Mahakumbh's significance occurring after 144 years.

The Dharma Sansad, expected to attract a multitude of saints, gurus, and Sanatana leaders, focuses on presenting proposals to the government to form the Sanatana Board. Devkinandan Thakurji Maharaj voiced a collective desire among dharmacharyas for the welfare and security of Sanatana temples, urging Hindus to unite and voice their demands with authority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

