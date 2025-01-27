Left Menu

Amit Shah's Pilgrimage to Prayagraj: Holy Dips and Spiritual Engagements

Union Home Minister Amit Shah immersed himself in the spiritual atmosphere of the Mahakumbh Mela by taking a holy dip at the Sangam Triveni in Prayagraj, accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and spiritual leaders. Shah's itinerary included temple visits and interactions with key religious figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 13:39 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 13:39 IST
Amit Shah's Pilgrimage to Prayagraj: Holy Dips and Spiritual Engagements
Union Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a display of deep reverence and spirituality, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, alongside Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, took part in the sacred ritual of a holy dip at the Sangam Triveni during the Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj. The dip was attended by a cohort of religious leaders, including Baba Ram Dev.

Prior to their dip, Shah and CM met with saints and seers, exchanging dialogues on spiritual and cultural matters. Shah's visit also encompassed a stop at the Bade Hanuman Ji Temple, before moving on to Juna Akhara where a lunch with the Maharaj and saints was arranged. Additionally, Shah is scheduled to visit Guru Sharananand Ji's Ashram, concluding his visit with a consultative meeting with Shankaracharyas from Sringeri, Puri, and Dwaraka.

The Union Minister's itinerary also highlighted the impending Dharma Sansad led by spiritual leader Devkinandan Thakurji Maharaj, advocating for the establishment of a Sanatana Board. Notably, the Mahakumbh, celebrated every 12 years, has already drawn millions of devotees for spiritual cleansing at the confluence of sacred rivers. This year, it is projected to witness attendance exceeding 45 crores, emphasizing the event's significance in Sanatan Dharma.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

Protecting privacy in the metaverse: A new frontier in data security

When AI meets medicine: Advancing multilingual care with GPT-4

Blockchain and biometric data: Securing the future of health records

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025