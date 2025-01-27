Amit Shah's Pilgrimage to Prayagraj: Holy Dips and Spiritual Engagements

In a display of deep reverence and spirituality, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, alongside Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, took part in the sacred ritual of a holy dip at the Sangam Triveni during the Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj. The dip was attended by a cohort of religious leaders, including Baba Ram Dev.

Prior to their dip, Shah and CM met with saints and seers, exchanging dialogues on spiritual and cultural matters. Shah's visit also encompassed a stop at the Bade Hanuman Ji Temple, before moving on to Juna Akhara where a lunch with the Maharaj and saints was arranged. Additionally, Shah is scheduled to visit Guru Sharananand Ji's Ashram, concluding his visit with a consultative meeting with Shankaracharyas from Sringeri, Puri, and Dwaraka.

The Union Minister's itinerary also highlighted the impending Dharma Sansad led by spiritual leader Devkinandan Thakurji Maharaj, advocating for the establishment of a Sanatana Board. Notably, the Mahakumbh, celebrated every 12 years, has already drawn millions of devotees for spiritual cleansing at the confluence of sacred rivers. This year, it is projected to witness attendance exceeding 45 crores, emphasizing the event's significance in Sanatan Dharma.

(With inputs from agencies.)