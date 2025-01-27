Uttarakhand Pioneers Uniform Civil Code Implementation

Uttarakhand has become the first state in India to officially roll out a Uniform Civil Code (UCC), a monumental step towards achieving social justice and equality. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami initiated the UCC's launch through a dedicated portal and set of rules on January 27, 2025, marking a key moment in the state's legislative journey.

The newly-implemented UCC seeks to simplify and unify personal laws concerning marriage, divorce, succession, and inheritance. According to an official statement from the government, the Code came into effect as per the Uniform Civil Code, Uttarakhand, 2024. Additionally, the Code imposes a structured framework for creating and revoking wills and other supplementary documents within the context of testamentary succession.

While the UCC covers nearly all residents of Uttarakhand, it notably excludes Scheduled Tribes and individuals possessing protected authority status. The Act specifies that marriages can only occur if both individuals have no existing living spouse, meet age requirements, and do not fall under prohibited relationships. Notably, marriages performed before March 26, 2010, or outside Uttarakhand, may optionally be registered within six months of the Code's enactment, fortifying their legal recognition. The state government aims to ensure swift processing of marriage registrations through new guidelines and the appointment of relevant officials.

