Mumbai Colleges on Alert: Bomb Threats Spark Panic

A college located in Kandivali West, Mumbai, received an alarming bomb threat via email, according to local police reports on Monday. Upon receipt of the threat, a dedicated police team promptly arrived at the college premises to initiate an investigation into the matter. The email was reportedly sent to the official email ID of the college. Further updates on the investigation are awaited.

Just days before, on Thursday, a similar bomb threat email was sent to a school in the Jogeshwari-Oshiwara region of Mumbai. In response, emergency response teams, including local law enforcement and an explosive detection unit, quickly mobilized to the school site. The Mumbai Police reiterated their commitment to ensuring the safety and security of both students and staff.

The recent wave of bomb threats echoes a prior incident in Delhi, where the police tackled a flurry of hoax bomb threats across more than 400 schools. A juvenile suspect, identified as the orchestrator of the menacing emails, was arrested after a meticulous technical investigation by the Cyber Cell of South District police. A laptop and two mobile phones linked to the emails were confiscated and analyzed, which revealed the juvenile's involvement. Union Minister Piyush Goyal commented on the matter, condemning it as an attempt to destabilize peace and national progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)