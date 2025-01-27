Russia and Moldova Diplomatic Tensions: Unfounded Accusations Spark Controversy

In the latest development in Russo-Moldovan relations, Russia has summoned the Moldovan ambassador in Moscow, protesting what it describes as 'unfounded accusations' made against its ambassador in Chisinau by a Moldovan political party. The Russian Foreign Ministry has deemed these claims as baseless, highlighting the current diplomatic tensions between the two nations.

The accusations prompted by the unnamed Moldovan political party include calls for the expulsion of Russia's ambassador and the curtailing of operations at the Russian embassy. This diplomatic protest underscores the fragile state of diplomatic relations in the region.

Furthermore, Moldovan President Maia Sandu has alleged that Russia is orchestrating an energy crisis within Moldova, with the aim of instating a pro-Moscow government. These assertions have been firmly denied by Moscow, which insists on non-interference in Moldova's domestic matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)