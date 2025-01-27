Left Menu

Supreme Court Deadlocks on Burial Rights: Urges Swift Action

A contentious Supreme Court case highlighted the challenges surrounding burial rights in India's Chhattisgarh state. A split two-judge bench directed the burial of a Christian man in an alternate village, raising issues of religious rights and community tensions. Urgent directives were issued for logistical support and police protection during the proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 20:06 IST
The Supreme Court of India (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a contentious ruling, the Supreme Court on Monday issued a split verdict on a high-profile case regarding burial rights in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region. A two-judge bench, composed of Justices BV Nagarathana and Satish Chandra Sharma, failed to reach a consensus over a Christian man's petition to bury his father in their ancestral village.

Given the impasse, the Court mandated the deceased be interred in Karkapal, a village 20-25 kilometers away, emphasizing the necessity for prompt procedures. Authorities and police were instructed to aid in the transfer of the body from Jagdalpur to Karkapal, highlighting the potential for regional religious tension.

Concerns about communal harmony surfaced as the case's peculiarities led the Court to opt out of referring the matter to a third judge, a customary approach in deadlock situations. Justice Nagarathana advocated for burial on private land, citing constitutional rights violations. In contrast, Justice Sharma prioritized public order concerns, aligning with a prior High Court ruling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

