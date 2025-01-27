Supreme Court Deadlocks on Burial Rights: Urges Swift Action

In a contentious ruling, the Supreme Court on Monday issued a split verdict on a high-profile case regarding burial rights in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region. A two-judge bench, composed of Justices BV Nagarathana and Satish Chandra Sharma, failed to reach a consensus over a Christian man's petition to bury his father in their ancestral village.

Given the impasse, the Court mandated the deceased be interred in Karkapal, a village 20-25 kilometers away, emphasizing the necessity for prompt procedures. Authorities and police were instructed to aid in the transfer of the body from Jagdalpur to Karkapal, highlighting the potential for regional religious tension.

Concerns about communal harmony surfaced as the case's peculiarities led the Court to opt out of referring the matter to a third judge, a customary approach in deadlock situations. Justice Nagarathana advocated for burial on private land, citing constitutional rights violations. In contrast, Justice Sharma prioritized public order concerns, aligning with a prior High Court ruling.

