Government Calls for Unity Ahead of Crucial Union Budget Session

In preparation for the forthcoming Union Budget, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju revealed on Monday that an all-party meeting has been scheduled for January 30. The aim is to foster cooperation among opposition leaders to facilitate smooth discussions during the parliamentary session.

Speaking during his visit to Prayagraj, where he took a holy dip at the ongoing Maha Kumbh, Rijiju addressed the media, stating that the Budget session of Parliament will kick off on January 31. He reiterated the importance of the all-party meeting in ensuring productive discourse.

Reflecting on previous sessions, Rijiju expressed concern over disruptions, urging opposition leaders to actively participate and contribute to meaningful debates. He conveyed optimism regarding the upcoming Union Budget session, scheduled to conclude on April 4, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman expected to present a balanced budget on February 1.

(With inputs from agencies.)