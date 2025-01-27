Amit Shah's Sacred Dip at Maha Kumbh: A Celebration of Sanatan Dharma Pride

In an event symbolizing the spiritual and cultural heritage of India, Home Minister Amit Shah, alongside Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, took a revered dip at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. Baba Ramdev hailed Shah as the pride of both the nation and Sanatan Dharma.

The leaders participated in the elaborate rituals of the renowned Maha Kumbh, including the sprinkling of holy River Ganga waters during the traditional puja. Accompanied by chanting Vedic mantras, the occasion marked a significant convergence of religious and political figures.

Amit Shah's family, including his wife, children, and grandchildren, participated in the rites, adding a familial essence to the deeply spiritual event. With the ongoing preparations for the upcoming Mauni Amavasya, large crowds of devotees are anticipated.

(With inputs from agencies.)