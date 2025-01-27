Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh CM Seeks Japanese Investment for Upcoming Global Investors Summit

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav embarks on a four-day visit to Japan to secure investments for the upcoming Global Investors Summit in Bhopal. He aims to attract Japanese investors by promoting the state’s industrial growth under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, envisioning employment opportunities for over 3 lakh individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 22:22 IST
MP CM Mohan Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is on a mission to attract Japanese investments as he embarks on a four-day visit to Japan. This strategic tour aims to secure participation in the upcoming Global Investors Summit in Bhopal, scheduled for February 24-25.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the state has witnessed a substantial inflow of investment proposals, totaling over Rs 4 lakh crores from recent Regional Industry Conclaves. These developments are projected to generate employment opportunities for more than 3 lakh people.

During his Japan visit, CM Yadav will hold talks with investors and participate in events to strengthen Indo-Japanese ties. His itinerary includes high-profile meetings with industrialists, emphasizing Madhya Pradesh's investment-friendly climate, complemented by Japan's anticipated role as a partner country in the Global Investors Summit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

