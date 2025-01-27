Madhya Pradesh CM Seeks Japanese Investment for Upcoming Global Investors Summit

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is on a mission to attract Japanese investments as he embarks on a four-day visit to Japan. This strategic tour aims to secure participation in the upcoming Global Investors Summit in Bhopal, scheduled for February 24-25.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the state has witnessed a substantial inflow of investment proposals, totaling over Rs 4 lakh crores from recent Regional Industry Conclaves. These developments are projected to generate employment opportunities for more than 3 lakh people.

During his Japan visit, CM Yadav will hold talks with investors and participate in events to strengthen Indo-Japanese ties. His itinerary includes high-profile meetings with industrialists, emphasizing Madhya Pradesh's investment-friendly climate, complemented by Japan's anticipated role as a partner country in the Global Investors Summit.

(With inputs from agencies.)