Climate Chaos: The Rising Hunger Threat in Latin America

A United Nations report highlights how climate variability and extreme weather events are increasing hunger and malnutrition risks in Latin America, affecting 20 countries in the region. With economies reliant on agriculture, the findings emphasize the vulnerability of food security to climate-related challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 02:42 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 02:42 IST
The threat of climate variability and extreme weather events is casting a shadow over at least 20 Latin American countries, elevating the risk of hunger and malnutrition, according to a United Nations multi-agency report released on Monday.

Latin America's economies, heavily dependent on agriculture, are at risk from climate-change-induced droughts, floods, and storms. This vulnerability directly impacts food security, with the region being the world's second most exposed area after Asia, posing a challenge in self-sustainability.

The study shows extreme weather events have affected 74% of Latin American and Caribbean nations. It warns that half of these could see increased malnourishment. Despite a recent decline in hunger figures, climate threats could reverse this progress, threatening to disrupt food supply chains and escalate prices.

