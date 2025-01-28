Climate Chaos: The Rising Hunger Threat in Latin America

The threat of climate variability and extreme weather events is casting a shadow over at least 20 Latin American countries, elevating the risk of hunger and malnutrition, according to a United Nations multi-agency report released on Monday.

Latin America's economies, heavily dependent on agriculture, are at risk from climate-change-induced droughts, floods, and storms. This vulnerability directly impacts food security, with the region being the world's second most exposed area after Asia, posing a challenge in self-sustainability.

The study shows extreme weather events have affected 74% of Latin American and Caribbean nations. It warns that half of these could see increased malnourishment. Despite a recent decline in hunger figures, climate threats could reverse this progress, threatening to disrupt food supply chains and escalate prices.

