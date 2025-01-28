Unprecedented Devotion: Maha Kumbh 2025 Draws Global Pilgrims to Prayagraj

Thousands of devotees gathered at the Triveni Sangam on Tuesday to partake in the Maha Kumbh 2025, recognized as the world's largest religious festival. Yog Guru Baba Ramdev contributed to the spiritual atmosphere, hosting a free yoga therapy and meditation camp for the second day at the Sri Gurukasharni Kumbh Mela Camp in Prayagraj.

The event has seen a remarkable influx of devotees seeking spiritual salvation, with over 140 million people taking a sacred dip at the holy confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers, according to data from the Uttar Pradesh government. Among the participants was Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who joined the ritual alongside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and noted spiritual leader Baba Ramdev.

A host of Union Ministers, including Rajnath Singh and Kiren Rijiju, have also partaken in the rituals at the Triveni Sangam, underlining the global appeal of this spiritual gathering. Antonio from Italy fulfilled his dream of attending the Kumbh Mela, expressing profound gratitude for the experience. Esther from Spain, initially overwhelmed, found solace in the event's spiritual energy as the day unfolded.

