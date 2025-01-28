BJP's RP Singh Fires Back at Congress over Sanatan Criticism

In a fiery rebuke, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader RP Singh has criticized Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge for his recent remarks about the Maha Kumbh, accusing him of habitually mocking Sanatan practices. Singh highlighted a perceived pattern of Congress's ridicule towards these rituals.

Singh further challenged Kharge to apply similar criticisms to other religions, such as Islam, questioning whether events like Hajj also contribute to employment. Singh pointed out that the Maha Kumbh, drawing 40 crore participants, could significantly boost employment via logistical needs.

Accusing Congress of consistently opposing Sanatan practices, Singh's remarks follow Kharge's rhetorical questioning of the Maha Kumbh's impact on poverty alleviation amidst a major Congress rally at Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar's birthplace, featuring key figures like Rahul Gandhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)