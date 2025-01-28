NSE Debunks Fake News on AI Promotion Chairman
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) of India has refuted false online reports about Siddharth Kotak being appointed as its AI Promotion Chairman. The exchange confirmed no such individual has joined and urged vigilance among investors and stakeholders to ignore the misleading information.
- Country:
- India
The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE) has officially addressed rumors regarding the appointment of Siddharth Kotak as the AI Promotion Chairman of the bourse. On Tuesday, NSE clarified that these reports are entirely untrue and were disseminated without its consent.
The exchange, in its statement, highlighted that no individual named Siddharth Kotak has joined the NSE, countering the claims made in circulating news articles. This misinformation, according to the NSE, is both misleading and unfounded.
Moreover, the NSE advised investors, stakeholders, market participants, and the public to remain cautious and disregard such fake news. The emphasis was placed on ensuring information reaches audiences accurately and credibly.
