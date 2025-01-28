Left Menu

Tragic End: Teen's Obsession with Death and Culture

A 17-year-old girl in Nagpur, Maharashtra, took her own life after researching death online. The Class 12 student, whose father is a regional RBI director, was found by her mother. Police are investigating her interest in foreign cultures and online searches about death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 28-01-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 15:14 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Nagpur, Maharashtra, a 17-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide after exploring online searches about death, authorities disclosed on Tuesday.

The young student, reportedly the sole child of a regional RBI director, was known for her fascination with foreign cultures, particularly European, as indicated by her diary entries, according to police.

Police suspect that her planned suicide was a result of her exhaustive research on death over several weeks, and are investigating her social media interactions and possible online purchase of the knife used in the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

