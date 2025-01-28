Tragic End: Teen's Obsession with Death and Culture

In a tragic incident in Nagpur, Maharashtra, a 17-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide after exploring online searches about death, authorities disclosed on Tuesday.

The young student, reportedly the sole child of a regional RBI director, was known for her fascination with foreign cultures, particularly European, as indicated by her diary entries, according to police.

Police suspect that her planned suicide was a result of her exhaustive research on death over several weeks, and are investigating her social media interactions and possible online purchase of the knife used in the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)