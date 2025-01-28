Suzlon Energy's Profits Surge by 91% Amid Growing Renewable Demand

Suzlon Energy, a leading renewables solutions provider, has reported a 91% jump in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 388 crore for the December quarter, propelled by increased revenues.

In comparison, the company had posted a net profit of Rs 203 crore in the corresponding quarter ending December 31, 2023, as per the company statement. Net revenue saw an impressive rise, escalating to Rs 2,969 crore from Rs 1,553 crore a year earlier.

Suzlon achieved record quarterly deliveries amounting to 447 MW in the October-December 2024 period. Its manufacturing capacity has expanded to 4.5 GW, owing to the refurbished Puducherry and Daman Nacelle facilities. The company also logged its highest-ever order book at 5.5 GW, with C&I and PSU orders forming a significant 80%.

