Suzlon Energy's Profits Surge by 91% Amid Growing Renewable Demand

Suzlon Energy reported a 91% increase in net profit to Rs 388 crore for the December quarter, supported by rising revenue and strategic emphasis on C&I and PSU clients. The company improved manufacturing capacity to 4.5 GW and achieved record deliveries and orders, underscoring its growth in renewable energy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 16:21 IST
Suzlon Energy, a leading renewables solutions provider, has reported a 91% jump in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 388 crore for the December quarter, propelled by increased revenues.

In comparison, the company had posted a net profit of Rs 203 crore in the corresponding quarter ending December 31, 2023, as per the company statement. Net revenue saw an impressive rise, escalating to Rs 2,969 crore from Rs 1,553 crore a year earlier.

Suzlon achieved record quarterly deliveries amounting to 447 MW in the October-December 2024 period. Its manufacturing capacity has expanded to 4.5 GW, owing to the refurbished Puducherry and Daman Nacelle facilities. The company also logged its highest-ever order book at 5.5 GW, with C&I and PSU orders forming a significant 80%.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

