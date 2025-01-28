Left Menu

Embracing Intelligence: Mukesh Ambani's Message on AI and India's Future

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani emphasized the importance of critical thinking over artificial intelligence for India's progress. He urged students to transition from fossil fuels to clean energy while embracing continuous learning. Ambani also highlighted India's potential to become the world's most prosperous nation by the century's end.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 28-01-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 20:28 IST
In a significant address at the 12th convocation of Pandit Deendayal Energy University, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani highlighted the critical distinction between artificial and human intelligence. Emphasizing that AI tools like ChatGPT should not replace critical thinking, Ambani encouraged students to use AI for learning while maintaining their intellectual autonomy.

Ambani predicted India will emerge as the most prosperous nation by the century's end, but he cautioned against environmental neglect amid economic growth. He emphasized the urgent need to accelerate the transition to green energy, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for India as the greenest nation on Earth.

Focusing on the blend of green technology and AI, Ambani called on PDEU to lead this transformative synergy. Complementing his insights, Uday Kotak, chief guest and founder of Kotak Mahindra Bank, urged students to pursue excellence over financial gain and recommended PDEU integrate finance courses, reflecting the fusion of finance and technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

