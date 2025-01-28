CISF to Launch First All-Women Battalion in Haryana's Nuh

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is poised to make a groundbreaking move in advancing women's representation in security forces by establishing its inaugural Mahila Reserve Battalion in Nuh, Haryana. According to a press statement issued on Tuesday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) sanctioned the establishment of 1,025 posts for this all-women battalion on November 11, 2024. Haryana has dedicated 50 acres for the project, with MHA clearing the location plan on January 24, 2025.

This battalion is a strategic response to the escalating requirement for female personnel across the Delhi NCR, which hosts critical CISF units such as the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI), Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), and Parliament House Complex. The advent of Jewar International Airport further necessitates such a deployment. Positioned in Nuh, the battalion will facilitate a cost-effective, swift dispatch of trained women personnel during emergencies, equipped with modern security technology.

In a parallel move, CISF procured land in Indri village, Nuh, for the relocation of its 1st Reserve Battalion, currently temporarily based in Barwaha, Madhya Pradesh. The proximity of the two battalions will bolster CISF's operational efficiency, enhancing security measures for sensitive sites in Delhi NCR. This dual establishment aims to streamline operations and heighten CISF's preparedness to meet evolving security demands.

In November 2024, in alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of bolstering women's participation across sectors, the government sanctioned the creation of this pioneering all-women CISF battalion. Envisioned as an elite force, the Mahila Battalion will protect vital national infrastructure, including airports and metro systems, while providing VIP security as commandos. Led by a Senior Mahila Commandant, the battalion will consist of 1,025 personnel across various ranks.

(With inputs from agencies.)