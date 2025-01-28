CISF Launches First Women Reserve Battalion in Haryana's Nuh

In a landmark initiative to enhance the representation of women in security and strengthen operational capabilities, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is poised to establish its first women reserve battalion in Haryana's Nuh district. This move, approved by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on November 11 last year, involves the creation of 1,025 posts dedicated to women personnel.

The Haryana government has allocated a 50-acre parcel of land in Nuh, deemed suitable by the CISF for this battalion. The MHA greenlighted the critical location plan on January 24, 2025. This facility will be instrumental in addressing the rising demand for women personnel in high-security areas within the Delhi NCR region, which includes key CISF units such as the Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, Parliament House Complex, and several Central Government buildings.

With the upcoming Jewar International Airport anticipated to increase demand further, the women's battalion is expected to enable prompt deployment of trained personnel. Armed with state-of-the-art security technology, the battalion will significantly boost the force's ability to respond to policing needs efficiently. Concurrently, the CISF is in the process of relocating its 1st Reserve Battalion from Barwaha, Madhya Pradesh, to an adjacent site in Nuh, enhancing the force's operational readiness. The co-location of the women and first reserve battalions is aimed at optimizing resources and elevating efficiency in safeguarding vital installations around the Delhi NCR region.

This dual establishment represents a major step forward in bolstering the CISF's capacities while advancing the representation of women in India's security forces. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)