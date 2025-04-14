Left Menu

Arson at Pennsylvania Governor's Mansion Sparks Security Concerns

Cody Balmer broke into Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro's mansion, setting a fire and intending to attack the governor with a hammer. No injuries occurred, but the incident caused significant damage. Balmer faces several charges, including attempted homicide and terrorism. Authorities are investigating motives behind this violent act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Harrisburg | Updated: 14-04-2025 17:58 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 17:58 IST
An alarming incident unfolded at the Pennsylvania Governor's mansion when Cody Balmer, reportedly scaling a security fence, broke into the property and set a destructive fire. The incident has sparked serious security concerns as authorities divulge that Balmer planned to assault Governor Josh Shapiro with a hammer, according to released court documents.

Governor Shapiro, who was celebrating Passover with his family, evacuated the residence safely. The fire led to considerable damage, and Balmer now faces numerous charges including attempted homicide, terrorism, and aggravated arson. The motive remains unclear, yet Shapiro remains undeterred by the attack.

The security breach was meticulously planned, involving Molotov cocktails fashioned from beer bottles, according to investigators. The governor remains resolute, emphasizing the need for societal improvement as he vows to continue his public service work and personal observances unhampered by the violent attempt.

(With inputs from agencies.)

