ISRO Poised for Milestone 100th Launch: GSLV-F15 Set for Wednesday

ISRO is set for its 100th launch with the GSLV-F15 rocket, scheduled from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre. This mission marks the first under Chairman V. Narayanan and aims to enhance India's navigation systems. Preparations included prayers at temples in Tirupati and Tirumala for mission success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 23:30 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 23:30 IST
ISRO Chairman Dr V Narayanan at Chengalamma Parmeshwari temple (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
With the clock ticking down to the milestone 100th rocket launch from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SHAR), ISRO Chairman V. Narayanan paid homage at the Chengalamma Parameshwari Temple in Tirupati ahead of the event. The GSLV-F15 rocket is slated to launch at 6:23 AM on Wednesday, following a countdown start at 2:53 AM.

All is set for the launch of the NVS-02 satellite via the GSLV-F15 rocket, a mission anticipated to boost GPS-like navigation services across India. The NVS-02 aims to extend its reach across the Indian subcontinent and up to 1,500 kilometers from the coastline, promising advances in navigation for air, sea, and road travel.

Marking a century of rocket launches, this occasion adds significance as it's the first mission under Chairman Narayanan's leadership. The Chairman and his team sought divine blessings at the Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirumala. Speaking with ANI, Narayanan voiced appreciation for the funding of a third launch pad, which will facilitate heavier rocket developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

