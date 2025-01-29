Russia Considers Extending Gasoline Export Approval

Russia is set to continue allowing its major oil companies to export gasoline until the end of February. This decision, reported by the Kommersant newspaper, comes as part of a government strategy to maximize refinery production rates.

Initially, a ban on gasoline exports was introduced to tackle the sharp increase in domestic wholesale fuel prices and avert a looming shortage. However, as November closed, the government partially lifted the ban, allowing producer companies to export while still restricting independent traders and re-sellers until January 31.

The possible extension of export permissions applies primarily to the top Russian gasoline producers, including Gazprom Neft's Omsk refinery, Lukoil's NORSI oil refinery, and Rosneft's Ryazan refinery, bypassing restrictions imposed on supplies destined for the Eurasian Economic Union and specific countries like Mongolia due to existing agreements.

