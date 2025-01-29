Left Menu

Chaos Hits Mahakumbh: Akharas Withdraw from Snan Amid Overcrowding Concerns

Amid chaos at the Mahakumbh due to overwhelming crowds, Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad's President, Ravindra Puri, announced the Akharas' withdrawal from Wednesday's Snan. He urged devotees to participate on Vasant Panchami instead. Rescue efforts are ongoing, with Prime Minister Modi reviewing the situation for immediate measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 10:06 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 10:06 IST
Chaos Hits Mahakumbh: Akharas Withdraw from Snan Amid Overcrowding Concerns
President of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, Ravindra Puri (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The anticipated gathering at the Mahakumbh turned chaotic as overwhelming crowds led to a significant disruption. The Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad President, Ravindra Puri, announced that Akharas would not partake in the Snan scheduled for Wednesday. Puri urged devotees to reschedule their participation to Vasant Panchami to avoid further turmoil.

Puri addressed the root of the incident, attributing the chaos to the masses trying to reach Sangam Ghat. He emphasized cooperating with authorities, acknowledging the difficulty in managing such a vast crowd. Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti shared her sorrow over the events and advised devotees to use any ghat for their holy dip.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to assess the situation and called for immediate intervention. As the Mahakumbh continues to attract millions, rescue operations remain active to assist those impacted by the disorder.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Disability Inclusion in Tanzania Faces Challenges and Opportunities

Restoring Wetlands in the Yangtze Floodplain: A Climate Resilience Imperative

Global Water Security Gains Momentum: GWSP’s Role in Nine Countries

Bangladesh's Path to a Circular Economy: The Role of Extended Producer Responsibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025