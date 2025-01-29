Chaos Hits Mahakumbh: Akharas Withdraw from Snan Amid Overcrowding Concerns
Amid chaos at the Mahakumbh due to overwhelming crowds, Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad's President, Ravindra Puri, announced the Akharas' withdrawal from Wednesday's Snan. He urged devotees to participate on Vasant Panchami instead. Rescue efforts are ongoing, with Prime Minister Modi reviewing the situation for immediate measures.
- Country:
- India
The anticipated gathering at the Mahakumbh turned chaotic as overwhelming crowds led to a significant disruption. The Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad President, Ravindra Puri, announced that Akharas would not partake in the Snan scheduled for Wednesday. Puri urged devotees to reschedule their participation to Vasant Panchami to avoid further turmoil.
Puri addressed the root of the incident, attributing the chaos to the masses trying to reach Sangam Ghat. He emphasized cooperating with authorities, acknowledging the difficulty in managing such a vast crowd. Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti shared her sorrow over the events and advised devotees to use any ghat for their holy dip.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to assess the situation and called for immediate intervention. As the Mahakumbh continues to attract millions, rescue operations remain active to assist those impacted by the disorder.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sacred Dive: Celebrating 'Amrit Snan' at Maha Kumbh Mela
Amrit Snan: A Divine Gathering at Maha Kumbh Mela
Naga Sadhus Mark First Amrit Snan at Maha Kumbh 2025 with Sacred Dip at Triveni Sangam
Maha Kumbh's First Amrit Snan: A Spiritual Dive at Triveni Sangam
Record-Breaking Devotees Mark First 'Amrit Snan' of Maha Kumbh 2025