Chaos Hits Mahakumbh: Akharas Withdraw from Snan Amid Overcrowding Concerns

The anticipated gathering at the Mahakumbh turned chaotic as overwhelming crowds led to a significant disruption. The Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad President, Ravindra Puri, announced that Akharas would not partake in the Snan scheduled for Wednesday. Puri urged devotees to reschedule their participation to Vasant Panchami to avoid further turmoil.

Puri addressed the root of the incident, attributing the chaos to the masses trying to reach Sangam Ghat. He emphasized cooperating with authorities, acknowledging the difficulty in managing such a vast crowd. Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti shared her sorrow over the events and advised devotees to use any ghat for their holy dip.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to assess the situation and called for immediate intervention. As the Mahakumbh continues to attract millions, rescue operations remain active to assist those impacted by the disorder.

(With inputs from agencies.)