ISRO Celebrates 100th Launch Milestone with GSLV-F15 Success

In a landmark achievement, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) celebrated its 100th successful launch with the GSLV-F15 mission on Wednesday. ISRO Chairman V Narayanan credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing a long-term vision and acknowledged the steadfast support from political leadership.

Narayanan reflected on the organization's journey, from its humble beginnings with rockets transported by bicycles to its current status as a respected space agency. He highlighted the contributions of trailblazers like Vikram Sarabhai and Satish Dhawan, emphasizing the collaborative effort in reaching this milestone.

The GSLV-F15 mission placed the NVS-02 satellite into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit from Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. This mission not only marked ISRO's 100th launch but also demonstrated advancements in indigenous technology, celebrated as pivotal for the nation's space ambitions.

