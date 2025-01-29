ISRO Celebrates 100th Launch Milestone with GSLV-F15 Success
ISRO marks a major milestone with its 100th successful launch, the GSLV-F15 mission, thankful for the support and vision of PM Modi. This success underscores decades of leadership transitioning from pioneers like Vikram Sarabhai and Satish Dhawan to modern-day achievements in India's space program.
In a landmark achievement, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) celebrated its 100th successful launch with the GSLV-F15 mission on Wednesday. ISRO Chairman V Narayanan credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing a long-term vision and acknowledged the steadfast support from political leadership.
Narayanan reflected on the organization's journey, from its humble beginnings with rockets transported by bicycles to its current status as a respected space agency. He highlighted the contributions of trailblazers like Vikram Sarabhai and Satish Dhawan, emphasizing the collaborative effort in reaching this milestone.
The GSLV-F15 mission placed the NVS-02 satellite into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit from Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. This mission not only marked ISRO's 100th launch but also demonstrated advancements in indigenous technology, celebrated as pivotal for the nation's space ambitions.
