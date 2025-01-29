Delhi High Court Faces PIL Over Privacy Violation by Political Spam Calls

In an unfolding legal battle, the Delhi High Court has been approached with a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) highlighting a pressing issue of spam calls in the public domain post the announcement of Delhi's state legislative assembly elections. This legal document claims that unsolicited calls are flooding citizens, violating their Right to Privacy under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution. The petition alleges these communications, emanating from different organizations and political parties, are an affront to privacy rights.

The case, scheduled for hearing by Justices Devendra Kumar Upadhyay and Tushar Rao Gedela, aims to bring attention to the spam calls' deeper implications. The plea accuses these calls of intending to spread divisive and malicious content, thereby affecting the impartial choice of voters and tainting the political discourse. Such calls, according to the petition, encourage allegiance to a particular political faction, promising voters benefits in exchange for votes, while threatening withdrawal of such benefits if the opposition prevails.

Highlighting a severe privacy breach, the plea criticizes the exploitation of personal data for political benefits, asserting that this disregards constitutional norms. The petition requests the creation of stringent guidelines to prevent the dissemination of defamatory material during elections, urging strict measures against violators. It also seeks action from TRAI to clarify and curb the spam calls issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)