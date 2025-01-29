Maha Kumbh Chaos: Government Appeals for Calm Amidst Stampede Concerns

After a chaotic situation resembling a stampede emerged at the Maha Kumbh during 'Mauni Amavasya', Uttar Pradesh Minister OP Rajbhar urged devotees to ignore rumors and adhere to official guidance. In an interview with ANI, Rajbhar emphasized that the government is prepared and maintaining high alert levels.

"I appeal to all devotees visiting Mahakumbh to not pay attention to any rumors and follow the instructions given by the administration. The devotees should take a holy dip at the ghats nearest to them. Police and the government are alert to maintain security. Devotees should follow instructions given by police personnel on duty in the Kumbh area. The government is ready and in alert mode," he said. Despite the 'stampede-like' atmosphere, Special Executive Officer Akanksha Rana stated that the situation was manageable, with the injured receiving necessary medical assistance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is monitoring the situation, while Home Minister Amit Shah assured comprehensive support from the central government. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued a social media message advising attendees of the Mahakumbh 2025 to comply with administrative directives.

"Mahakumbh-2025, Prayagraj, dear devotees, Please take your holy bath at the ghat nearest to you, and do not attempt to go towards the Sangam Nose. Kindly follow all the instructions given by the administration and cooperate in maintaining order," Yogi Adityanath wrote in his post. Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav criticized the state government, urging improved arrangements for accommodations, sustenance, and safety facilities for devotees.

"The news of casualties of devotees in an accident caused by mismanagement in Maha Kumbh is extremely sad. We appeal to the government that seriously injured people should be taken to the nearest best hospitals with the help of air ambulance and immediate medical treatment should be provided. Arrangements should be made to identify the bodies of the deceased and hand them over to their relatives and send them to their place of residence. Urgent efforts should be made to reunite those who have been separated. Surveillance should be increased by making good use of helicopters," he said on X. "We also appeal to the devotees to exercise restraint and patience in this difficult time and complete their pilgrimage peacefully. The government should learn a lesson from today's incident and make additional arrangements for the stay, accommodation, food, water and other facilities of the devotees," Akhilesh added.

