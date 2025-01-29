Ukrainian Drone Strikes Target Russian Nuclear, Oil Facilities

A Ukrainian drone offensive targeted critical Russian infrastructure, including the country's largest nuclear power plant in Smolensk, according to Russian officials and state media on Wednesday. The attack also aimed at oil facilities, sparking heightened tensions in the ongoing conflict.

The Governor of Smolensk, Vasily Anokhin, mentioned on Telegram that the nuclear plant remained operational as air defense intercepted the attack. In total, 104 drones were reportedly engaged in raids across Western Russia, with significant numbers neutralized in the Smolensk and Kursk regions.

Further fallout included debris from wrecked drones causing an industrial fire in Nizhny Novgorod and temporary flight suspensions at airports in Kazan and Leningrad. Despite the attacks, both Russian and Ukrainian sides continue to assert their focus away from targeting civilians.

