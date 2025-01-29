ISRO's Milestone: 100th Launch Paves Way for Ambitious Missions

ISRO marked a significant milestone with the successful launch of its 100th mission, the GSLV-F15 rocket carrying the NVS-02 Satellite, from Sriharikota. This historic event positions ISRO on a trajectory towards executing ambitious missions, including the much-anticipated uncrewed Gaganyaan project in the coming months.

M Mohan, Director of the Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC), disclosed that preparations are also underway for the Chandrayaan missions, with necessary approvals already secured. LPSC plays a crucial role in powering ISRO's launch vehicles and satellite propulsion systems, highlighting its indispensable contribution to India's expanding space exploration objectives.

The GSLV-F15 launch is particularly noteworthy as the 17th flight of India's Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle with an Indigenous Cryo stage. Mission Director Thomas Kurian praised the mission's precision, emphasizing the vehicle's exceptional accuracy in achieving the targeted orbit, setting a commendable standard for future ISRO endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)