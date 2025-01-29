Left Menu

Ukrainian Drone Attack Halts Russian Petrochemical Production

Sibur, a major Russian petrochemicals company, temporarily suspended operations at its Nizhny Novgorod facility following a Ukrainian drone attack. The attack led to falling debris and a subsequent fire, though no casualties were reported. Emergency services are currently managing the situation at the site.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 29-01-2025 11:26 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 11:26 IST
Sibur, a prominent player in Russia's petrochemical industry, announced on Wednesday a temporary halt of operations at its plant in the Nizhny Novgorod region. The interruption comes in the wake of a Ukrainian drone attack on the facility.

The incident resulted in falling debris that sparked a fire within the plant premises. Fortunately, the company confirmed that despite the damage, there were no casualties reported.

Emergency services were quickly dispatched to the scene and are actively working to manage the aftermath of the attack. The situation underscores the ongoing tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

