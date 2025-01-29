MahaKumbh 2025: Devotees Flock for Amrit Snan Despite Safety Concerns

After a brief halt due to overwhelming crowds, saints resumed their procession to Triveni Sangam for the second Amrit Snan of MahaKumbh 2025, held on Mauni Amavasya. A stampede-like situation had initially paused the event, as massive numbers of devotees gathered at the Sangam Ghats early Wednesday morning.

Enhanced security measures were implemented, and law enforcement facilitated the path for Akharas and saints to proceed with their rituals. Mahakumbh DIG Vaibhav Krishna confirmed that the situation was under control, noting that all logistical arrangements for the saints and Akharas were in place.

"We anticipate over 10 crore attendees today. Our team has been regulating the crowd since yesterday evening. Bathing is occurring peacefully across the ghats," explained DIG Krishna. Akharas agreed to proceed at a later time to ease congestion. "Akhara Marg and Akhara Ghat are prepared and sanitized, ensuring readiness for their ritual snan," he added. No official figures on any stampede victims have been released as efforts focus on managing the crowd and treating the injured.

Mahant Ravindra Puri, President of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, stated that given the vast crowd, saints would approach the ghats in smaller numbers. "Today, the focus is on bathing our deities. We aim to minimize our presence for safety reasons, and the next Amrit Snan on Vasant Panchami promises to be grand," said Puri.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urged devotees to opt for the nearest ghats for their holy dip and discouraged a concentrated presence at Sangam Ghat due to the large crowds. "With around 8 to 10 crore devotees in Prayagraj, there is ongoing pressure, and some have suffered injuries crossing barricades," CM Adityanath reported, adding that those injured were receiving medical attention.

The Prime Minister and other officials have closely monitored the situation, ensuring constant oversight. As of 10 am Wednesday, 36.1 million devotees had completed their ritual bath at Triveni, according to government data.

