Tensions Escalate as Ukrainian Drones Target Russian Power Sites

Ukrainian drones launched a major attack on Russian oil and power facilities, reportedly targeting a nuclear power plant in Smolensk. Russian air defenses countered the assault, destroying multiple drones. The attack underscores the ongoing conflict dynamics, with both sides denying civilian targets while emphasizing strategic infrastructure destruction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 12:26 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 12:02 IST
A nuclear power plant was reportedly targeted during a massive Ukrainian drone assault on Russian oil and power infrastructures, according to Russian officials and media outlets. Air defenses thwarted a drone aiming at the Smolensk Nuclear Power Plant, the largest of its kind in Russia's northwest, claimed Governor Vasily Anokhin on the Telegram platform.

Reports indicate that Smolensk's plant continued normal operations, as relayed by the RIA state news agency citing its press department. Although Reuters could not independently confirm these reports, Russia's defense ministry asserted on Telegram that western Russia bore the brunt of the attack, involving 104 drones, with 11 intercepted over Smolensk.

Russian air defenses neutralized drones across nine regions, primarily over Kursk, amidst ongoing military efforts to expel Ukrainian troops from occupied territories. Meanwhile, a fire temporarily halted operations at Sibur's petrochemical plant in Kstovo, attributed to debris from a Ukrainian drone. Despite resumed flights at Kazan and Pulkovo airports, Russian authorities maintain a tight security posture. The conflict, marked by its inception in February 2022 through Russia's full-scale invasion, persists with both parties focusing on strategic infrastructure while refuting civilian targeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

